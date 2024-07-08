Fishguard’s first ABBAGwaun Fest took place from July 5-7. The festival’s name is a play on the town’s Welsh name, Abergwaun and the town certainly got into the swing of things.

With events as diverse as a sandcastle competition, a quiz, ABBA bingo, a karaoke night, a film screening, live music and cocktails the festival certainly catered to everyone.

It kicked off with a tribute night at Tregroes Pantry and ended with a parade in Lowertown, followed by a swim and a sing.

Local venues got on board with several hosting live music throughout the weekend as well as a costume competition in Theatr Gwaun and a crazy ABBA-oke night in Ffwrn.

“It was absolutely incredible,” said Gwenno Dafydd, whose brainchild the festival was.

“It’s pulled the community together. It’s been a blooming huge party all weekend and we all needed a party.

“There have been so many highlights; the sandcastle competition, the ABBA duo in the Royal Oak, the fist night at Tregroes Pantry was jumping, and for me personally the swim-along sing along, that was magical.

“New friendships have been made and the community all pulled together, there was a feeling that the community was sort of joined up in all of it.”

Gwenno thanked everybody who worked hard to make the festival a success.

“It’s been a huge amount of work, but it’s been worth every ounce of energy,” she said.

She added there are already plans for the festival to return next summer.

“Everybody is saying, are we doing it next year,” she said. That’s going to be a yes.”