The Isle of Innisfree was spotted in the Haven last week on berthing trials, and made her first commercial sailing on the route at the weekend.

The Isle of Innisfree, which comes to the Irish Sea from the Dover to Calais route. replaces the James Joyce (formerly the Oscar Wilde).

The James Joyce on her final sailing into Pembrokeshire on Saturday, July 4. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Her arrival confirms Irish Ferries' commitment to the route, the company stated when announcing the route's change of vessel in May.

The then-Oscar Wilde was making a temporary return to Pembrokeshire, having been on the route for six months as the predecessor to the passenger-unfriendly Norbay.

The Isle of Innisfree (left) and the James Joyce are pictured side by side in Rosslare. (Image: Neil Randall)

The 1992-built Isle of Innisfree has capacity for 1,140 passengers, 83 freight vehicles and up to 600 cars, along with quality facilities for freight drivers and passengers including Boylan’s Brassiere self-service restaurant, Café Lafayette, a Club Class lounge, onboard duty-free shop, children’s play area and spacious outdoor decks.

A freight driver’s lounge and cabins complete the accommodation.

The James Joyce is now on the Holyhead to Dublin route to replace the Norbay, which will then be returned to P&O Ferries.

The Oscar Wilde (III), formerly the Spirit of Britain, has taken over from the Isle of Innisfree on the Dover/Calais route: