On July 3, Chris McEwen attended the 2024 Welsh Veterans Awards and was recognised for his contribution to the Welsh Fitness Industry and Society.

Chris is the chairman of Great Britain Disability Boxing, Pembroke and Pembroke Dock Amateur Boxing Club and is a regular coach at Insport series – a company providing inclusive sporting opportunities for disabled adults across Wales.

Chris was recognised for his dedication to running disabled boxing programs. (Image: Pembroke and Pembroke Dock ABC)

The Welsh Veterans Awards recognises veterans in sport, business and fitness who are making a positive difference. (Image: Pembroke and Pembroke Dock ABC) In a post on the Pembroke and Pembroke Dock ABC Facebook page, Chris wrote:

“This is a massive achievement for us. We won silver for our contribution to the Welsh Fitness Industry.

“Thank you to Print Inc Embroidery and Print Inc for sponsoring the award category. Thank you to Veterans Awards for an incredible evening.

“This is a great achievement for Grassroots Boxing, the community programmes delivered and for inclusion sport.

“Thank you to BoxWise London and to everybody involved in running the sessions and attending the sessions of all abilities. Sport is for all.”

As the chairman of Pembroke and Pembroke Dock ABC, Chris hosts inclusive boxing sessions every Thursday from 5pm to 8:30pm.

On July 8, Chris went to Swansea Bay Sports Park to attend an Insport Day with Disability Sports Wales.

On July 8, Chris attended an Insport Day with Disability Sports Wales in Swansea. (Image: Pembroke and Pembroke Dock ABC) In a separate post on Facebook, he said: “A truly incredible day with some amazing organisations. It’s a great way to try different sports.

“We will delivering our inclusive boxing sessions where you can also try our Virtual Reality Boxing with Golden Gloves VR.”