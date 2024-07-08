HM Coastguard control room received reports about a possible vessel in difficulty off Strumble Head on Saturday, July 6 at 4pm.

The lifeboat was launched into choppy seas while Fishguard Coastguard team was quickly on scene at Strumble Head where they searched the waters from land and spoke to potential witnesses.

People in the area confirmed seeing the vessel passing Strumble Head about an hour before and making slow progress in the choppy seas.

Nothing could be seen from Strumble so the coastguard team moved to Harbour Village and then Pen Anglas to search.

Fishguard’s RNLI Lifeboat was also tasked at 6pm and searched the water between Fishguard and Strumble Head..

Despite these extensive searches, nothing was found and crews were stood down to return to station.

Team tasked with RNLI Fishguard Lifeboat to locate a possible vessel in difficulty off strumble head. Fishguard coastguard were quickly on scene at strumble head and carrying out a search off the waters around the area & speaking to the team moved position to harbour village and then to Pen anglas but still nothing was found so the lifeboat was tasked to carry out a search from strumble back to Fishguard but still nothing was found.