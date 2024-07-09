Launching on July 18, the festival will start with a concert at Newport Memorial Hall by the Young Music Makers of Dyfed.

This opening concert, co-presented with Newport Music Society, will start at 7.30pm, promising to showcase some of the finest young musicians in the area.

In total, 17 more events are lined up taking place in various venues across Pembrokeshire from July 19 to 31.

The Welsh National Opera Orchestra, beloved by fans, will make a return to the festival, set to perform at St David's Cathedral on July 19.

Under the conductorship of Tomas Hanus, the orchestra will lead a programme featuring Bruckner's Sixth Symphony and the Mozart Clarinet Concerto with soloist Thomas Verity.

A return festival bus service will connect concert-goers from Cardigan, Newport Square, Dinas, Fishguard Bus Station and Goodwick Square for the Welsh National Opera Orchestra, confirmed organisers.

The initial week of the festival will host a line-up of remarkable artists including the Marmen String Quartet, the Welsh National Opera Chamber Orchestra, violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason with pianist Jâms Coleman, and the Bute Wind Quartet.

On July 24, the festival will welcome back its patron and former artistic director Peter Donohoe, who is set to give a piano recital at Neuadd y Dderwen, Rhosygilwen.

Celebrated as one of the foremost pianists of our time, Mr Donohoe plans to perform music by Chopin and Albeniz, including the revered Variations on a Theme of Chopin by Busoni and by Rachmaninov.

Artistic director of the Fishguard Festival of Music, Gillian Green MBE, shared her excitement for the upcoming event.

She said: "The Fishguard Festival has been a showcase for world-class music in West Wales for over fifty years.

"We have an excellent line-up this year and will be taking music to a range of venues around Fishguard and St Davids.

"There is something for everybody."

The full programme is available for viewing on the festival’s website where music enthusiasts can also book tickets.