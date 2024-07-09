The official charity of Hywel Dda Health Board, Hywel Dda Health Charities, has shelled out more than £20,000 for a new slit lamp.

The device, pivotal in tracing eye deficiencies and abnormalities, is to be installed in the Withybush General Hospital's Emergency Department and Minor Injury Unit.

It will be used to diagnose numerous issues like dry eye syndrome, retinal detachment, and glaucoma among others.

Dr Antony Varekattu Mathew, consultant in emergency medicine, said: "We are so grateful that generous donations from our local community have enabled us to buy this invaluable piece of equipment which will benefit patients for many years to come.

"The slit lamp is so useful in the diagnosis and evaluation of common ocular complaints, ocular emergencies, and systemic disease.

"It also helps in providing various eye treatments like the removal of foreign body from the eye.

"Approximately 3-4 per cent of patients presenting to the Emergency Department may require eye examinations.

"The slit lamp ensures we can provide them with the best service."

Expressing gratitude towards the public, Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: "The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive." For further information on the charity and to support the local NHS patients and staff, visit the Hywel Dda Health Charities website.