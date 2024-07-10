A member of the public dialled 999 on Saturday, July 6, to report a de-masted yacht in difficulties off the coast between Porthgain and Trefin.

St Davids RNLI all weather lifeboat (ALB), Norah Wortley, was launched at 1.25, minutes after the volunteer crew had sot back from a training exercise.

The lifeboat made best speed and arrived quickly on the scene. The crew of the de-masted yacht told the lifeboat volunteers that it was making its way by engine to Liverpool and didn’t require assistance.

Those onboard the casualty vessel assured the lifeboat crew that they would make contact with Milford Haven Coastguard and the lifeboat was stood down.

It is not clear if the crew did establish contact as only a few hours later, a member of the public at Strumble Head contacted the coastguard with concerns about the same vessel which appeared to be struggling in the choppy seas.

Fishguard Coastguard Team searched the water from the coast. After they learnt that the vessel had been spotted off Strumble Head an hour earlier, they moved their search to Pen Anglas and Harbour Village.

No vessel could be seen from the land and Fishguard’s ALB was launched at around 6pm to search the sea between Fishguard and Strumble Head.

Despite extensive sea searches the vessel was not found and rescue teams stood down.

“If travelling on passage around the UK coast, it’s a good idea to make contact with the relevant coastguard watch and inform them of your description and passage plan details,” said an RNLI spokesperson.

“Also ensure you are carrying comprehensive communication, navigation and safety equipment.”