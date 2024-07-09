The generous grant was given to Paul Sartori Hospice at Home by the Elise Pilkington Charitable Trust, extending their ongoing support for end-of-life and palliative patients, as well as their families and carers.

The much-needed funds come as a lifeline to patients living at home with dementia in Pembrokeshire.

Laura Hugman, clinical team manager at Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, explained the critical timing of the grant: "This funding has come at a crucial time for us.

"We had funding for a few trails where we recognised a need for support.

"We know the difference this care makes to local families supporting a relative with dementia at home. It can be exhausting.

"This project will increase the resilience of the family carer and support the patient in a familiar environment where they feel comfortable and secure."

The funding will finance approximately 232 hours of home nursing, providing essential daytime and night-time respite for struggling families.

The Paul Sartori staff, armed with experience and training in handling complex medical conditions, enable family carers to have time to themselves to rest, see friends or attend their own needs, reassuring them that their loved ones are in capable and tender hands.

Judith Williams, grant development officer at Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, expressed her gratitude saying, "We were delighted to hear that the Elise Pilkington Charitable Trust have agreed to support this much-needed provision in Pembrokeshire."

Ruth Tarry, chairperson of the Elise Pilkington Charitable Trust, explained what influenced their decision: "The Elise Pilkington Trust were delighted to be able to support this important work at Paul Sartori in supporting end of life patients with advanced dementia.

"This fits very well with our aims of supporting projects dedicated to addressing the needs of older people with advanced dementia in domestic, community and formal care settings."

Assistance from NFU Mutual’s Agency Giving Fund and the Hywel Dda University Health Board have previously proved to be valuable for families.

Recognising the significance of this, the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home clinical staff team identified dementia as a leading cause of death in Wales in April 2023, despite only being recognised as such recently.

The funds will undoubtedly assist the Paul Sartori Team in supporting end-of-life patients and their families while enhancing the provision of local services.

The team's dedication to providing accessible, tailored and comprehensive care to patients in the comfort of their own homes is vital in supporting the patients' wishes, enhancing their quality of life, and maintaining their dignity.

For further information on the charity and its services, visit the Paul Sartori website, or phone 01437 763223.