Police officers were called to a home in Llwyncelyn, Cilgerran, on Thursday, July 4 after concerns were expressed for the resident there.

Police said that no arrests have been made and that the death is being treated as unexplained.

Enquiries are still ongoing regarding the events that led up to the man’s death.

A statement from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a property in Llwyncelyn, Cilgerran.

“Police attended on the July 4 following concerns raised for the welfare of the residents at the property.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”