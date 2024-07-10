Transition Bro Gwaun (TBG) constructed a community wind turbine in a joint-venture with Parc y Morfa Farms in 2015.

The profits made from selling the clean, green energy the wind turbine generates to the grid have been ploughed back into the community via a Community Climate Fund.

Local groups can then apply for a share of the fund to invest in their own biodiversity, sustainability or renewable energy projects.

In the last three years more than £76,000 has been awarded. This has been used to enable local schools to develop growing and biodiversity projects and help small businesses initiate climate friendly projects and thrive.

Other grants have ensured community resources, like local sports clubs, a community hall and Fishguard’s Theatr Gwaun, can now sustainably heat their buildings and save money on their electricity bills too.

A report into TBG’s Community Climate Fund and the projects it has funded can be viewed at Seaways Bookshop and Fishguard library as well as online.

https://transitionbrogwaun.org.uk/community-climate-fund Copies are also available at TBG’s new office – at 8A Main Street, Fishguard. The office is open to the public on Wednesdays from 4 – 6 pm and Thursdays from 11 am – 1pm.

“The positive impact that community energy projects like our turbine are bringing to communities across the country is incredible,” said Paul Cowley, TBG’s senior project officer.

“We know we can produce much more renewable energy locally and want to work with others in our community to develop our project.

“Our aim is to generate enough renewable energy to power the whole of Fishguard and Goodwick by 2035.

“Drop in at the office if you’d like to learn more.”

As part of this ambitious community renewable energy project TBG is looking for volunteers to help increase understanding of, and develop more expertise in, renewable energy.

Volunteers do not need to have a great deal of knowledge in the field of renewable energy but an interest in the subject and enthusiasm to help the project launch.

There will be induction training on offer at the end of July and a chance to attend events in the Fishguard and Goodwick area through the Summer and Autumn to help TBG promote the project.

To find out more, email volunteers@transitionbrogwaun.org.uk or call Lynda on 07518 878968. You can also get in touch by messenger, via TBG’s website or pop into the new office.