In his first week in Parliament, Henry is focusing on establishing his constituency office to support constituents and begin working on their behalf.

Mr Tufnell is also pushing for the opportunities that a new Labour Government will make in featuring Pembrokeshire at the heart of these policies.

He said he will be particularly focusing on Labour’s green prosperity plan and how Pembrokeshire can benefit from the investment and the subsequent jobs, skills, infrastructure and business investment that comes with it.

On the campaign trail, it was clear that residents want to see improvements to their lives both through economic policy and the opportunities available to them, he said.

On his first day in parliament, Henry Tufnell said: “It is an honour to be elected to represent the best constituency in the country. Pembrokeshire is a special place that often feels left behind and my job is to make sure Pembrokeshire is at the heart of government policy.

“We have a huge untapped potential in our people, resources and skills and I will be doing all that I can to make Pembrokeshire the best place to work, study and live. I am looking forward to establishing my constituency team to get on with the job of improving lives and being an MP for all.”

On July 4, Mr Tufnell became the first Labour MP in the county in more than a decade after defeating Conservative candidate Stephen Crabb.

Mid and South Pembrokeshire, and neighbouring Ceredigion Preseli replaced the previous two sets covering the county: Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, and Preseli Pembrokeshire.

Both seats had been Conservative held since 2005 in the case of Preseli Pembrokeshire under Stephen Crabb, and 2010 for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire under Simon Hart.

Neighbouring Ceredigion Preseli, which saw parts of north and Mid Pembrokeshire joined to Ceredigion, was won by Plaid Cymru candidate Ben Lake, who had previously represented Ceredigion since 2017.