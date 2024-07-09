The Welsh Ploughing Competition came to Ceredigion last year and competitors were welcomed to Llanon from across Wales and Great Britain. The event was organised by the North Ceredigion Ploughing Association together with Llandygwydd YFC Ploughing Association.

Following this, North Ceredigion Ploughing Association's successful county competition was held in Penycaerau, Rhosygarth during May after being postponed three times due to the wet weather.

The small committee that runs the association agreed that supporting local services is essential, which is why it was decided to give a contribution of £1,000 each to two organisations – HAHAV and Welsh Air Ambulance.

"The committee is made up of a small group of people, but they all agree that supporting local organisations and services is essential, and this year we are extremely grateful that they chose our charity HAHAV Ceredigion as one of the two charities they wanted to support," said charity executive officer Rhian Dafydd.

"We appreciate every penny as we do not receive any regular core funding and are dependent on grants, profits from events like this and donations from individuals and associations. Thank you very much for your generosity."

HAHAV is a volunteer-led charity providing free support to people across Ceredigion who are living with an incurable or life-limiting illness.