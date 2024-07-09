Two local lifeboats have been launched to reports of a suspected body in the sea off a popular Pembrokeshire beach.
Just before 9pm yesterday, Monday, evening both St Davids RNLI all weather lifeboat, Norah Wortley, and Little and Broad Haven were requested to launch by HM Coastguard HQ.
A member of the public had contacted the coastguards to report a suspected body in the sea at the southern end of Newgale beach.
Little and Broad Haven Lifeboat was first to arrive on scene and confirmed the object was in fact a piece of driftwood.
St Davids Lifeboat was en route to Newgale but was subsequently stood down.
The call was treated as a false alarm with good intent.
