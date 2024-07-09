Just before 9pm yesterday, Monday, evening both St Davids RNLI all weather lifeboat, Norah Wortley, and Little and Broad Haven were requested to launch by HM Coastguard HQ.

A member of the public had contacted the coastguards to report a suspected body in the sea at the southern end of Newgale beach.

Little and Broad Haven Lifeboat was first to arrive on scene and confirmed the object was in fact a piece of driftwood.

St Davids Lifeboat was en route to Newgale but was subsequently stood down.

The call was treated as a false alarm with good intent.