Located in a seaside resort and charming village, Broad Haven beach is defined by a wide expanse of golden sand at low tide, a long, narrow appearance at high tide and sheltered bays.

It is one of the most popular beaches in the summer due to its safe bathing for tourists and locals alike.

For walking enthusiasts, you can walk around Broad Haven's headland on the south side and reach another bay known as The Settlands.

The village of Broad Haven has plenty of restaurants, cafes, bars, pubs, toilets and shops, including ones that hire out watersports gear.

Accommodation can be found at a range of guesthouses, B&Bs, self-catering and camping sites in the area.

The beach is popular during the summer. (Image: Western Telegraph Camera Club) Furthermore, there are two car parks available, providing 200 spaces and both walking distance from the beach.

Broad Haven Beach is also just a three-minute drive or a 15-minute walk away from Little Haven, another renowned beach.

The beach won the Blue Flag Award in 2022, validating the location's cleanliness and coastal beauty.

However, dog restrictions apply on the northern third of the beach from May 1 to September 30.