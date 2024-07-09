A person has been airlifted to hospital following a collision between an e-scooter and a car in Milford Haven.
Police were called to the incident at Marble Hall Road just after 4pm yesterday (Monday, July 8).
Officers attended the scene, as did the Wales Air Ambulance.
Police confirmed that one person involved in the crash was airlifted to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys received reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision, involving an electric scooter and car, on Marble Hall Road in Milford Haven at approximately 4.10pm on Monday, July 8.
“One person was taken to hospital via air ambulance with injuries not believed to be life threatening.”
The air ambulance arrived at the scene just before 5.30pm yesterday, travelling there from Cardiff.
“I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in that region yesterday,” said a spokesperson.
“Our Cardiff-based crew attended by air and arrived at the scene at 5.29pm. Our involvement concluded at 6.35pm."
