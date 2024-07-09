Although there are signs pointing out speed cameras along dark night routes, when the roads are less busy it can be easy to forget about the national speed checks.

But, while there are signs and all speed cameras are painted yellow, there are some questions surrounding how good the nighttime cameras are at catching speeding cars.

Find out whether it is true that speed cameras don't work at night and how they work.

Do speed cameras work at night?





According to Carwow, the rumour that speed cameras do not work at night is a myth that could result in a very hefty fine.

The car experts share that average speed cameras use "infrared sensors, so work just as well when it's dark".

Infrared works by using thermal imaging, similar to night vision goggles that also use thermal technology to capture infrared light.

By capturing the infrared light, an image can be made of what is going on in the dark using heat levels from the object.

As explained by Lyrned, they share: "Infrared detectors make it possible to “see” in the dark by converting heat emitted naturally by any object above absolute zero into an electronic signal, which is then used to generate an image."

What is the penalty for speeding?





The minimum penalty for speeding is generally a £100 fine and three points on your licence.

If it's a first offence and you don't have points on your licence, you could be offered a speed awareness course instead of penalty points.