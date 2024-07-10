The 37-year-old mother – who cannot be named to protect the identities of the children – has been charged with five offences of neglecting or ill-treating a child to cause unnecessary suffering.

The prosecution alleged that the four children were mistreated between June 1, 2021, and June 23, 2022.

No pleas were entered at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 2, and the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court.

The mother, from Pembroke Dock, will appear in the dock to enter her pleas on August 2.