Weird Fish, which has stores in St Davids and Carmarthen, is to open a shop in a prime location in Tenby at the end of the month.

The shop at 48 High Street, fronting on to Tudor Square, has been empty for nearly a year, since bakery giant Greggs re-located in the town, and prior to that the building was occupied by Lloyds TSB Bank.

The new shop, which will employ four members of staff, is due to have its official opening on Saturday ,July 27.

A Weird Fish spokesman said: "Following the success of their stores in Carmarthen and St Davids, Weird Fish are excited to announce the opening of their third Welsh store in Tenby, on Saturday, July 27, having identified the destination for its tourism, coastal vibe and strong local community.

"Following seven stores opening in 2023, Weird Fish continue their expansion throughout the UK in 2024, with more stores and concessions planned throughout the year."