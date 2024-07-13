The Farmers Arms Mathry is ranked in the top 10 Pembrokeshire pubs by Tripadvisor.

Located at Mathry Hill near Haverfordwest, the pub has an excellent reputation for its scenic sights, Sunday dinner and friendly atmosphere.

The Farmers Arms is based in the village of Mathry near Haverfordwest. (Image: Google Maps) Manager at The Farmers Arms Mathry, Lauren Malone said: “We’re in a small village. People come for the amazing views. You can see the mountains from where we are based. We offer fantastic local ales and food-wise we offer traditional pub grub.

“During the weekdays it’s very calm but on the weekends it becomes bubbly. We also host lots of events. Bands play here once a month.”

Gorgeous countryside views surround the pub. (Image: Google Maps) On Tripadvisor, the pub has over 500 reviews and an average rating of four and a half stars out of five.

A review from this month (July 2024) wrote: “Amazing Sunday dinner. It was probably the best Sunday dinner I’ve had. Massive portion and the cauliflower cheese and red cabbage were to die for.

There is a selection of local ales on offer. (Image: Google Maps) A review from last month (June 2024) said: “Very friendly staff and lovely seating area on the village green with great views. The food was very good. That was probably the best fish pie we’ve ever had.

“Also, our two chaps had the homemade chicken curry, which was very large and full of tasty tender chicken. I would highly recommend this place. Everything was served with a smile.”

Another review from June added: “Absolutely fantastic! We had two roast beef dinners and a roast pork dinner last Saturday. I couldn’t fault it.

“It was full of flavour, perfectly cooked and presented. Veg was plentiful and proper roast potatoes makes a nice change.

“All the staff were polite, friendly and welcoming. The chef came out to ask the diners if everything was ok and took the time to have a quick chat with everyone which was nice. A really lovely pub and great food.”

The Farmers Arms Mathry has over 500 reviews on Tripadvisor with some praising the pub's Sunday dinner. (Image: Google Maps) The Farmers Arms Mathry is open seven days a week from 12am to 11pm and food is served everyday between 12pm-3pm and 5:30pm-9pm.

On July 27, Candy Skulls will perform at the pub and last Saturday (July 6), Honey Fungus sang for all customers in attendance.

Furthermore, The Farmers Arms is pet-friendly, has a beer garden and offers parking and wheelchair access.

For more information about The Farmers Arms Mathry, visit their website or check out their Facebook page.