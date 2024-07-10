There are many kinds of speed cameras used in the UK, but some are more common than others.
This includes the likes of fixed speed cameras, new two-way speed cameras and mobile speed cameras.
In general, mobile speed cameras are used by local police forces and “reside on accident blackspots where there is a history of road traffic incidents over a three year or more period,” reports RAC.
They also tend to be used as part of safety camera partnership teams and speed safety campaigns.
7 Common Speed Camera Myths
Just some types of mobile cameras used to measure motorists' speeds are radar and laser handheld guns which can be manually operated by police, but how much do you know about them?
You might be wondering if handheld speed cameras can pull you over if you have been caught speeding. Let’s find out.
How do handheld speed cameras work?
“Mobile units also use radar or laser handheld guns. Laser guns bounce a narrow beam off a moving vehicle to measure its speed in as little as half a second and up to a mile away,” explains RAC.
“Radar guns use a wider beam to take a measurement in around 3 seconds and up to 300 yards away.”
@uktoday_ Don't make this mistake with your dash cam! #uknews #dashcams #carinsuranceuk #uknewsheadlines ♬ original sound - UKToday 🇬🇧 Newsquest
Can handheld speed cameras pull you over?
The RAC states: “Handheld speed guns use radar and laser technology to measure your speed, triggering the police to pull over a driver without the need to flash or take a photo.”
Recommended reading:
- Do speed cameras have to be painted yellow and must they be visible?
- Do speed cameras have to be visible? Lawyers on when you can challenge the fine
- Do speed cameras work at night? How they work and what you need to know
What are the rules for mobile speed cameras in the UK?
Some rules apply to mobile speed cameras, such as where they are positioned and their appearance, as outlined by Confused.com.
The rules for mobile speed cameras in the UK are as follows:
- Mobile speed camera operators should be visible and wearing fluorescent clothing - their vehicles should be marked with reflective strips too
- Signs should be placed in areas where mobile cameras are operating - but this isn’t mandatory
- Like fixed speed cameras, mobile speed camera sites should be reviewed every 6 months
Mobile speed cameras operate in the day and at night.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here