This includes the likes of fixed speed cameras, new two-way speed cameras and mobile speed cameras.

In general, mobile speed cameras are used by local police forces and “reside on accident blackspots where there is a history of road traffic incidents over a three year or more period,” reports RAC.

They also tend to be used as part of safety camera partnership teams and speed safety campaigns.

7 Common Speed Camera Myths

Just some types of mobile cameras used to measure motorists' speeds are radar and laser handheld guns which can be manually operated by police, but how much do you know about them?

You might be wondering if handheld speed cameras can pull you over if you have been caught speeding. Let’s find out.

How do handheld speed cameras work?





“Mobile units also use radar or laser handheld guns. Laser guns bounce a narrow beam off a moving vehicle to measure its speed in as little as half a second and up to a mile away,” explains RAC.

“Radar guns use a wider beam to take a measurement in around 3 seconds and up to 300 yards away.”

Can handheld speed cameras pull you over?





The RAC states: “Handheld speed guns use radar and laser technology to measure your speed, triggering the police to pull over a driver without the need to flash or take a photo.”

Recommended reading:

What are the rules for mobile speed cameras in the UK?





Some rules apply to mobile speed cameras, such as where they are positioned and their appearance, as outlined by Confused.com.

The rules for mobile speed cameras in the UK are as follows:

Mobile speed camera operators should be visible and wearing fluorescent clothing - their vehicles should be marked with reflective strips too

Signs should be placed in areas where mobile cameras are operating - but this isn’t mandatory

Like fixed speed cameras, mobile speed camera sites should be reviewed every 6 months

Mobile speed cameras operate in the day and at night.