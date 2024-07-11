The classrooms are being added to Redhill High School, marking another milestone in the school's successful trajectory since its establishment in 2018.

Science and IT rooms are among the additions, with the school investing in extra learning spaces to accommodate its growing student population.

Redhill High School, recognised for excellent exam results and an outstanding Estyn report, serves students aged between 11 and 18.

Founding head and director Alun Millington expressed his enthusiasm for the project.

Mr Millington said: "We have significantly invested in our school throughout its life to create an environment to nurture and develop talented individuals.

"Adding these facilities is testament to the strength of the school and our ambition to be the best school in the country."

Mr Millington added: "The school’s evolution has been remarkable and we are very pleased to enhance our offering further this Autumn."

He credited the school's success to the quality of staff, hard work and talent of students, and the backing of parents and families.

Heading the project is parent Neil Griffiths, through his company, WB Griffiths.