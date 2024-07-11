Sallie Hobbs recently joined Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity after successful funding from the Welsh Government’s Volunteering Wales Main Grant Scheme, facilitated by the WCVA.

Her experience in campaign organisation, press, and marketing in the private and public sectors will help the charity recruit volunteers and boost its services throughout Wales.

Ms Hobbs' passion lies in volunteering, particularly involving children and young individuals.

She said: "I am really excited to have joined Sandy Bear and getting to know all the amazing volunteers.

"I am looking forward to helping the team develop new volunteering projects across Wales, to help support bereaved children, young people and their families."

The grant is aimed at increasing volunteer engagement and satisfaction, supporting the creation and development of high-quality volunteer opportunities, and ensuring volunteering becomes ingrained in organisations’ practices and culture.

In line with this, Sandy Bear aims to utilise funds to recruit volunteers for various roles, from direct family support to youth ambassadors, and make a significant impact in the ongoing development of the charity.

The WCVA are excited about Sallie's appointment.

Lilla Farkas, grants officer from the WCVA said: "The Welsh Government funded Volunteering Wales Main Grant aims to improve volunteering practices in Wales, and we are looking forward to learning about the impact Sallie makes at Sandy Bear."

Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity, a not-for-profit organisation, is dedicated to promoting the emotional health and wellbeing of young people aged 0-25, and their families, across Wales.

They particularly focus on children who have suffered the loss of a loved one, aiming to prevent potential mental health issues and other problems seen in later life as a result of grief.

Volunteering Wales Main Grant Scheme by the WCVA focuses on promoting all-encompassing volunteering opportunities in Wales, with a view to integrate volunteering into the ongoing working practices and culture of organisations. The aim is to also remove barriers to volunteering, thereby increasing volunteer engagement and satisfaction.

All these efforts are geared towards improving the volunteering practices in the region.