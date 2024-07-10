Paul Heathfield, 43, of London Road in Pembroke Dock, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with child cruelty and battery.

The offences related to allegations that at a point between September 1 and 30 last year, Heathfield assaulted the child at an address in Carmarthenshire.

He pleaded not guilty to child cruelty, and guilty to battery.

Prosecutor Thomas Scapens said these pleas were acceptable to the prosecution.

Judge Paul Thomas KC ordered a pre-sentence to be prepared. The defendant will return to court on August 13 for sentence.

Judge Thomas entered a not guilty verdict to the child cruelty offence.