The council's regeneration team is calling for help to shape the town's future.

The team will host a community engagement event at the Haverhub on July 19 and 20.

It's deemed as an essential step in dealing with town centre challenges and unlocking Haverfordwest's potential.

Part of the regeneration team's work involves gathering views and ideas from the public.

At the event, residents will have the opportunity to share their viewpoints about the council's vision, which includes revitalising the town centre, activating the riverside, improving infrastructure, creating open spaces, enhancing heritage, arts and culture and continuing support for businesses.

The council hopes to create a thriving business and leisure hub which residents and visitors can enjoy and benefit from.

Affirming the necessity for public input, the regeneration team urges that the community's voices are crucial in achieving these goals.

Already, progress on the regeneration plans in Haverfordwest has begun to be seen.

The Western Quayside building is nearing completion, and a major restaurant chain, Loungers, is projected to be operational by December 2024.

Plus, work has started on replacing the ageing footbridge.

The new footbridge aims to enhance accessibility and is due for completion by Spring 2025, leading residents and visitors to the future Western Quayside public space.

The council has also begun working on renovating Haverfordwest Castle.

Currently under construction, it's anticipated to incorporate an event space due to be completed in 2026.

Cllr Paul Miller, deputy leader and cabinet member for place, the region and climate change, emphasised the engagement event's importance.

He said: "This is an important step in engaging with Haverfordwest residents and key stakeholders to help us to get a better understanding of what is important to them.

"This will help shape how we could take the redevelopment forward."

He added that it's not solely about the infrastructure.

It involves creating a future that caters to all residents' needs.

He encouraged everyone to share their ideas, concerns and hopes for the town's future.

He stated: "This is an opportunity to demonstrate your interest in being part of a meaningful, regeneration programme which will change the face of Haverfordwest and pave the way for a better future for our residents, businesses and visitors."

Everyone interested in expressing their thoughts for the future of Haverfordwest is invited to join on either July 19 or 20 at Haverhub, Quay St, Haverfordwest.

Anyone unable to attend can visit the council's website for further details or to complete the survey.

Additionally, those wishing to use the Welsh language can inform the council of their intention by emailing futureofhaverfordwest@pembrokeshire.gov.uk at least five days before the event.