The Tudor Place development in Tiers Cross has seen the construction of 11 sustainable and affordable council homes to replace the site’s previous ten pre-fabricated properties.

They have been allocated to tenants who were able to demonstrate a local connection to Tiers Cross and surrounding areas.

Council tenant Victoria said: “Having lived in Tiers Cross for over 30 years, watching the development of Tudor Place has been super exciting.

“The new Tudor Place has brought new life into the village, with the sleek and modern design of the new builds.

“We, as a family, feel very privileged to have been lucky enough to secure a tenancy.

"A modern-day family in a modern-day home.”

There was a big local welcome for the start of the project. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Tenant Zoe added: "We as a family are extremely happy to be moving back home to Tiers Cross where we can start a whole new chapter and create new memories."

The development has been built by Tycroes Group and is being hailed by Pembrokeshire County Council as "an important and positive move for tenants, offering significant change, by delivering high-quality, thermally efficient properties that meets tenants' greater need, now and into the future.”

"The final result looks spectacular"





The chairman of Tiers Cross Community Council, Cllr Dave Procter, said: “As a community council, we are delighted that the Tudor Place project has reached its completion.

“We have had many challenges along the way, but the final result looks spectacular.

"We hope the new residents enjoy their properties and become active residents within the community.”

Affordable housing to meet local needs

Cabinet member for housing, Cllr Michelle Bateman, welcomed the development and highlighted its contribution to the long-term strategy of increasing council housing stock.

She said: “Our Housing Development Programme is using a range of methods that include building, acquisitions and working with private developers through the delivery of turn-key properties to increase housing stock.

“PCC’s housing strategy is clear on the importance of increasing the supply of affordable housing to meet local needs, whilst at the same time, supporting people to live independently for longer in their own homes looking to provide homes for life.

This latest addition will be the first of many for our Pembrokeshire residents”