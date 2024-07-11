The survey sought community input on managing the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and highlighted the value of the lush landscapes for mental and physical wellbeing.

Many people expressed an eagerness to preserve these unique features for future generations.

The National Park Management Plan aims to coordinate collaboration between organisations and individuals who strive to support National Park purposes of conservation, enjoyment and understanding.

It is reviewed and developed every five years.

As a part of the latest review, people were encouraged to share what makes the park special to them and to propose ways of protecting and restoring these distinctive characteristics.

Landscapes and seascapes featured strongly in the responses.

One participant said the park is "a massive and priceless resource for people's mental and physical health."

The spectacular coastline, offshore islands, seascapes, and the beaches in Pembrokeshire came in for particular praise.

People believed the county's beaches to be better than many found abroad.

The panoramic views from hills and headlands, such as the Preselis, St David’s Head and St Govan’s Head, were listed as some of the most special features.

For many, the park offered a cherished space to recharge: "We need spaces like this where we can recharge our physical and psychological batteries," said another respondent.

An extensive network of paths and rights of way, which allowed users to explore unseen valleys, ancient woodlands, and tranquil rivers, proved popular among walkers.

According to the responses, the park's tranquillity and the eight fully accessible designated Dark Sky Discovery Sites were also listed as unique attributes.

Moreover, the National Park holds significant value for the culture and heritage of the area, including the Welsh language.

The survey revealed that residents and visitors see more in the Pembrokeshire Coast than just its natural beauty.

A respondent noted: "Pentre Ifan, Carni Ingli and Cwm Gwaun. These places have deep cultural significance to Cymru.

"They still retain the Welsh language and culture… we can still connect with our deep past by being mindful in these beautiful places."

All these community insights have aided the formation of a draft Plan that proposes new ideas and identifies key partnering bodies to be involved.

The consultation on this plan began earlier this month and will close on September 30.

The public can take part in the consultation online at the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park website and there will also be opportunities to participate in events throughout the summer.

The proposed changes are due to be presented to authority members later in the year, allowing the new Partnership Plan to be implemented for 2025-2029.