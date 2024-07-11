A group of young people put on an original play in Cardigan last week.
The Criw CICA (Criw Ieuenctid Cylch Aberteifi) youth group, a company of more than 60 talented five to 16-year-olds, showcased their latest production 'Son am Sgandal' at Theatre Mwldan over two nights as part of the annual Gwyl Fawr Eisteddfod festival.
Directed by Non Davies, the play depicts the struggles of a local news publication as it hopes to turn its fortunes around by hiring a former London press editor. The performance brought a vibrant display of acting, song, and dance performances to Cardigan.
The group performs in Welsh.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here