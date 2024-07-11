The Criw CICA (Criw Ieuenctid Cylch Aberteifi) youth group, a company of more than 60 talented five to 16-year-olds, showcased their latest production 'Son am Sgandal' at Theatre Mwldan over two nights as part of the annual Gwyl Fawr Eisteddfod festival.

Directed by Non Davies, the play depicts the struggles of a local news publication as it hopes to turn its fortunes around by hiring a former London press editor. The performance brought a vibrant display of acting, song, and dance performances to Cardigan.

The group performs in Welsh.

