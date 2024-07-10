Kindness, friendship and gratitude were the themes of the recent Templeton School Summer Spectacular.
A large congregation of parents, grandparents and friends gathered in the village’s St. John’s Church on June 14 for the occasion.
The audience was treated to a variety of performances from both individuals and the choir, and the enthusiasm of the children was both infectious and uplifting.
The concert was followed by hot dogs and cakes in the Community Hall.
The members of St John’s Church said afterwards how much they enjoyed the concert. They also added their appreciation to headteacher Kevin Phelps for his the help and support; all the staff Templeton School and the children for their enthusiastic involvement.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here