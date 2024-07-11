Alan Roberts, 73, of Picton Road in Hakin, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with 23 child sex abuse offences.

It was alleged that Roberts abused the girls in Hakin between 1976 and 2018.

He was charged with two offences of indecent assault of a girl under 14 years old between 1976 and 1980, and two offences of gross indecency against the same girl between 1977 and 1980.

Roberts was also accused of eight offences of indecent assault between 1977 and 1981 against another girl under the age of 14, and two charges of gross indecency against that same girl during that same period.

The defendant faced three offences of indecent assault against another girl, also under the age of 14, between 1981 and 1982, and four offences of indecent assault against a fourth girl – aged under 14 – between 2000 and 2001.

Roberts was also charged with two offences of sexual assault by touching, with one offence between 2009 and 2010 against a girl aged 12, and another offence between 2017 and 2018 against a girl aged five or six.

The defendant pleaded guilty to each of the offences at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 9.

The case was sent to Swansea Crown Court, where Roberts will appear to be sentenced on August 9.