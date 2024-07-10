By the Light of a Magical Moon’showcases works created by Anita in her studio near Cardigan Bay, and is the fourth exhibition in the gallery’s 2024 arts programme.

Anita Woods is a professional mixed media figurative artist, working mainly in watercolour, and is an elected member of the Royal Watercolour Society of Wales.

As well as her work being exhibited widely, her paintings have also been selected for the ‘Wales Contemporary over the last three years and the Royal Cambrian Academy Open in 2024.

By The Light of a Magical Moon can be seen at Tenby Museum and Art Gallery until July 31.

She said: "These works are painted in my distinctive style with an emphasis of capturing the ordinary as well as the extraordinary.

"As this series of paintings, they are based on recognisable ‘residents’ and ‘visitors’ within the local environment.

All Anita’s work on display in the exhibition is available to buy, with a selection of prints and cards on sale in the museum shop.

Tenby Museum and Art Gallery is open from Tuesday to Sunday, between 10am to 5pm (last entry 4.30pm).