Jersey's on St Georges Street in Tenby was awarded a food hygiene rating of five as it impressed inspectors from the Food Standards Agency.

The building was formerly home to the Picnic Basket Sandwich Bar.

According to law, every business must be inspected and received a grade from one to five.

Businesses are assessed on three distinct elements of their operation:

Management of food safety: Evidence that staff know about food safety, ensuring food is safe to eat and confidence from the food safety officer that standards will be upkept.

Hygienic food handling: The cooking, reheating, cooling and preparing of food in a hygienic way.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Suitable pest control for food hygiene, an appropriate layout, ventilation, and hand washing facilities.

The information in this article is as listed from July 10, 2024, and all ratings can be located on the Food Standards Agency website.

Jersey's Takeaway Ltd

Address: St Georges Street, Tenby

Pembrokeshire, SA70 7JB

Date of inspection: March 28, 2024

Management of food safety: Very good

Hygienic food handling: Very good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good