Renowned for their commitment to preserving Wales’s historic sites for the past four decades, Cadw intends to showcase the nation's rich heritage with a spectacular lineup of events this summer at its culturally significant sites across Wales.

In west Wales, this includes the likes of Laugharne Castle, Kidwelly Castle, and St Davids Bishop’s Palace.

Laugharne Castle, recognised for its imposing medieval architecture, is awaiting visitors for a series of time-transcending experiences.

On July 20-21 from 11am-4pm, the castle will embrace the realm of fantasy with dragon training, and an opportunity to dance with a princess. There will also be meet and greets, entertainment shows, crown crafting, dinosaurs and more.

Following this, on July 27-28, those frequenting the castle can expect to find a fun array of Medieval village life re-enactments, including civil war armour and weaponry demonstrations for a living history weekend between 11am and 4pm.

On August 18, the castle will close its seasonal events with a unique willow weaving workshop led by artist, Sara Holden, from 11am to 4pm. The weaving will be done using medieval techniques.

The historic Kidwelly Castle will also host a variety of events.

July 30-31 promises to be entertaining for those with an interest in music history, as 'Minstrel Tom' will be showcasing 17th-century musical instruments and styles from 11am-4pm.

On August 20 and 21, the Time Travelling Medicine Man will offer a fascinating exploration of the evolution of medicine, surgery, dentistry, and diseases throughout history, from 11am-4pm.

The Castle will conclude its summer events with Carmarthenshire Falconry on August 25 and 26, providing unique 'hands-on' experiences and educational talks on medieval falconry.

Simultaneously, St Davids Bishop’s Palace is slated to host a noteworthy event with The Freemen of Gwent, a leading medieval re-enactment society, on August 24, 25 and 26 from 10am-4pm.

Attendees will have an intriguing insight into the historical way of life and worship practices of the 'fierce men-at-arms' and their families.

This range of events organised by Cadw as part of its 40th-anniversary celebrations will not only facilitate engagement with the nation's past but many are also likely to be engaging for families looking for fun activities to participate in over the summer.

Cadw’s commitment in its mission to preserve the historical and cultural integrity of Wales is slated to continue.

The sites are frequently visited by families keen to learn about Wales’ storied past and Cadw even offers children free admission with an adult membership.

The organisation's dedication to preserving these ancient sites signifies its pledge to ensure that these archaeological gems are well-preserved for coming generations.

There are also more activities for those wishing to travel further afield, with Cadw locations throughout mid, north and south east Wales hosting their own events.

For more information about any of the locations and the summer events, including admission prices and Cadw membership, visit the Cadw website.