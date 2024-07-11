Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Penfro in Pembroke - described as "a fantastic school in a beautiful location" - will open this September.

It will provide full day-care for up to 36 children aged 0-11 years, a 30-place nursery, and capacity for up to 210 pupils from Reception to Year 6.

Executive headteacher Dafydd Hughes has now received the keys from Gareth Rees, project manager with Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure Ltd.

Following the award of the contract for the design and build of the new school, Morgan Sindall began work on the site on Old School Farm, Bush Hill, in March 2023.

An artist's impression of the new school, (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

The school is the first in Pembrokeshire to be delivered meeting stringent Net Zero Carbon requirements.

Rob Williams, operations director for Morgan Sindall said: “It was brilliant to be a part of the project handover - it’s a fantastic school in such a beautiful location.

"We thank the Pembrokeshire County Council team for both the opportunity to deliver such a great project and for such an enjoyable collaborative approach to design and deliver a very sustainable Net Zero Carbon school with fantastic facilities."

The Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Penfro building project has been funded by the Welsh Government through its Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, and Pembrokeshire County Council.

Cllr. Guy Woodham, Cabinet member for education and the Welsh language, said that he was delighted that this important project had been completed.

Cllr Woodham added: “This project represents a significant milestone in the council’s delivery of its Welsh in Education Strategic Plan (WESP), and I am very grateful that the hard work of officers and contractors has resulted in a new school which has been delivered on budget and on time, and which will be admit pupils in September 2024.

"As the Cabinet member with responsibility for education and the Welsh language, I look forward to visiting Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Penfro during the autumn and seeing the school in operation.”

Executive headteacher Dafydd Hughes said that Morgan Sindall, working alongside Pembrokeshire County Council’s project team, had produced an excellent educational facility and that it represented an exciting new chapter for Welsh medium education in Pembrokeshire.

He added: “I know that the children who will be attending this school will greatly benefit from a truly 21st century learning environment, and those that will transfer from the Welsh stream at Ysgol Gelli Aur/Golden Grove School are extremely excited at the prospect of continuing their education at Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Penfro.

"Those children have been frequent visitors to the site during the construction period, and along with staff, have been welcomed wholeheartedly by the contractors.”

An open evening is being held at the school on Monday July 14 at 4.30pm, and this will be an opportunity for the local community to visit the school, and for prospective parents and their children to view the excellent facilities.