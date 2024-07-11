Regan Boswell, 51, of no fixed abode, was charged with two offences following an alleged incident at The Milford Arms in Cartlett.

Boswell was accused of attacking a woman at the pub on July 5.

He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and an alternative offence of assault by beating.

The defendant denied the offence at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 8, and will return to court on July 15, ahead of a further appearance on August 19.