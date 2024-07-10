The woman was hit by a blue Mercedes Estate collided on Barn Street at around 10.10pm last Saturday (July 6).

A 58-year-old man, believed to have been driving the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of assault before being released on bail.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys-Police said: “Police are investigating an incident which occurred at about 10.10pm on Saturday 6th July 2024.

“A blue Mercedes Estate and a pedestrian were involved in a collision on Barn Street, Haverfordwest. The female pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The 58-year-old male driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of assault and later released on bail pending further police enquiries.

“Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed, or has information on, the collision.

They would especially like to speak to anyone who was travelling along Barn Street at the time and may have dashcam in their vehicle that captured the incident.

“Police can be contacted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

“Quote reference: 24000593369

“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”