A MAN has been accused of threatening to kill two people, before days later arming himself with a meat cleaver and attacking a woman.
Daniel Phillips, 29, of no fixed abode, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with four offences.
Phillips was charged with threatening to kill two people in Milford Haven on July 4.
He was also accused of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, relating to allegations he armed himself with a meat cleaver on Chestnut Way in Milford Haven on July 6.
Phillips has also been charged with intentional strangulation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm – both against a woman in Milford Haven on July 6.
No pleas were entered at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 8, and the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court.
Phillips was remanded in to custody, and will appear to enter his pleas on August 9.
