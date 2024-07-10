This was the second time in less than 48 hours that the service had been called to Pembrokeshire.

On Monday, the air ambulance attended the scene of a collision between an e-scooter and a car in Milford Haven. One person was airlifted to hospital.

Today's landing of the air ambulance came at around 1.30pm when it touched down in the grounds of Pennar Community School, Pembroke Dock.

The school was quick to reassure families that their youngsters were safe.

In a post on Facebook, the school said: "We would like to inform you that the air ambulance has just landed in the school grounds. We would like to reassure you that this does not involve any of our pupils."

The Western Telegraph has contacted the Wales Air Ambulance service for further information.