Taylor Robson was waiting for a train to take her to London Stansted Airport on Saturday 27 April before catching a flight to Ibiza, Spain, when her passport was stolen outside Liverpool Street Station.

Despite 'constantly checking' her belongings the entire morning, the 22-year-old's 'heart sank' when she reached into her bag and realised her passport, driver's licence and bank cards were gone.

After searching the entire station for her lost items and being unable to get a compassionate passport in time, Taylor was forced to accept she would not be able to make it to her flight.

The events manager was 'really sad' to miss out on the five-day trip where she had hoped to enjoy Ibiza's opening parties, but urged her friends to still go on the trip and enjoy it anyway.

She now encourages others to be 'cautious' and ensure their passports are safely put in the bottom of their bags to avoid expert thieves.

Taking to TikTok, Taylor shared the saga in a series of photos captioned 'please be careful in liverpool street station', which has now gone viral with 51,200 views.

One photo shows Taylor sitting in a coffee shop captioned 'the staff gave me coffee to stop crying'.

Many users gave sympathy to Taylor in the comments for the 'horrific' experience.

Taylor, who lives in Camden, London, said: "My heart just sank. I was so close. I was literally on the way.

"If it was a few days earlier it could've been resolved. It's the fact that it was on the way to the airport. There was nothing I could've done.

"I left the house at about 3am and got an uber. I literally said to everyone before we left 'don't forget your passports. Check your passports.' I constantly check stuff like that. I checked it again before I got out.

"We walked around the station but couldn't find the opening. I went to McDonald's to get a drink and checked everything was still in my bag and it was gone. Me and my friends were running around.

"We rang the uber and it wasn't there. It had not been handed in anywhere. I was asking anyone working in the shops and it was nowhere to be seen.

"It was definitely stolen. The police said it happens a lot around there. They would be professional pickpockets. They probably tried my bag and got lucky.

"There was a lot of stuff in my bag so it wouldn't have just slipped out."

After searching the entire station for her lost items and being unable to get a compassionate passport in time, Taylor was forced to accept she would not be able to make it to her flight. ( Credit: Taylor Robson via Beat Media) (Image: Taylor Robson on TikTok via Beat Media)

The 22-year-old admitted it was 'heartbreaking' to miss out on the trip and the £650 she had spent on transport, accommodation and tickets for events while she was over there.

Taylor said: "It was heartbreaking to miss out on a holiday I was looking forward to. I wouldn't wish it on anyone.

"I was really excited for it. I've been quite a few times. I really like techno music. I was looking forward to the events and the parties. I had to have a gin when I got home because I was so sad.

"It was only a quick trip but the tickets were expensive and the stuff I bought for the holiday. I lost about £650. I had to buy a new passport and a driving licence. It all adds up as well.

"I took time off work. I'd been going to the gym twice a day so I wasted all that time. It was so annoying.

"My friends were both upset but I told them to go on without me. I was facetiming my friends when they were away. They were nice about it."

The events manager urges people to take precautions to avoid this happening to them, including putting valuable belongings at the bottom of their bags and remaining 'alert'.

Taylor said: "Definitely keep your passport right at the bottom of your bag. My issue was it wasn't right at the bottom. People could probably easily get to it.

"Be alert and constantly check your stuff. If I hadn't checked at the station, I would've gone all the way to the airport. It could've been a lot worse.

"Keep things separate in your bag because they were together in my bag. If they only swiped my bank card and driving license I still could've gone.

"You can take a lot of precautions, but if someone wants to take your stuff and is a professional it means they're probably going to be able to take it anyway."

Recommended reading

Many users gave Taylor sympathy in the comments for her missed trip.

One person said: "The way I felt this in my stomach."

Another TikToker said: "I'd actually be fuming."

A third viewer said: "This sounds horrific."

Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police were approached for comment.