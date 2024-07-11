Dylan Newton, 26, of Colley Court in Monkton, repeatedly targeted the Co-op in Pembroke between April and June this year.

Newton was accused of stealing a £21 bottle of whiskey and a bottle of vodka, also worth £21, in two separate incidents on April 20.

He then swiped a £7.50 bottle of wine from the shop on May 27.

On June 10, Newton stole a £24 bottle of vodka, before making off with a bottle of Bell’s Whiskey, worth £23, a week later.

The defendant appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 9, where he pleaded guilty to each of the five charges.

He was sentenced to a one-year community order, as part of which he must complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Newton was ordered to pay £85 in costs, a £114 surcharge, and a total of £96.50 in compensation to the store.

The defendant was also banned from entering any Co-op shop for a year.