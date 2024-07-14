Enjoy browsing through the week's best pictures below.





The popularity of the Western Telegraph Camera Club continues to grow, and it now boasts 3,300 members.

Every day brings some lovely pictures of the Pembrokeshire coast, countryside and creatures to the friendly Facebook group.

And every week we feature an online gallery of our favourite pictures, which are also spotlighted daily as the wake-up posts on the Western Telegraph's Facebook page.

If you'd like to be a member of the Western Telegraph Camera Club and share your pictures, head over to the Facebook page to join.

Through the door

A stunning shot, where there's a glimpse of Tenby Harbour through the door of Brother Thomas's Garden in Crackwell Street. (Image: Lucy Crockford)

Pink perfection

How gorgeous are these orchids? (Image: Paula Duffy)

Sunset seagull

This guy was keeping passengers company on an evening boat trip around Skomer Island. (Image: Sasha Griffiths)

Round the bend

The tide creates a different shipping route on Newport Parrog! (Image: Pete Davies)

Beady-eyed birds

These five dear little birds were unaware they were being snapped - the picture was taken on a long lens to avoid disturbing them. (Image: Michael Camm)

Mathry looking marvellous

We're so lucky to have such wide-open spaces on our doorstep. (Image: Val Colella)