Although there have only been a few glimpses of summer weather in recent weeks, Western Telegraph Camera Club members continue to prove that you don't always have to have blue skies to take a great photograph.
Enjoy browsing through the week's best pictures below.
The popularity of the Western Telegraph Camera Club continues to grow, and it now boasts 3,300 members.
Every day brings some lovely pictures of the Pembrokeshire coast, countryside and creatures to the friendly Facebook group.
And every week we feature an online gallery of our favourite pictures, which are also spotlighted daily as the wake-up posts on the Western Telegraph's Facebook page.
If you'd like to be a member of the Western Telegraph Camera Club and share your pictures, head over to the Facebook page to join.
Through the door
Pink perfection
Sunset seagull
Round the bend
Beady-eyed birds
Mathry looking marvellous
