Benjamin Guiver, 34, of Heol Glyndwr in Fishguard, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with a series of offences following an attack on Friday, May 24.

A spokesperson for the police said that the complainant received “serious facial injuries” in what was described as “reportedly a sustained attack”.

The case had previously been adjourned twice last month after the defendant refused to attend court to enter his pleas on both occasions.

Guiver was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and intentional strangulation against the woman, as well as trespassing at an address in Goodwick with the intent of committing a sexual offence.

He was also accused of sexual assault by penetration.

Appearing in the dock on July 10, he pleaded guilty to each of these offences.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to attempted rape against the woman.

Guiver was also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation against a man on the same date.

Prosecutor Robin Rouch said these pleas were acceptable to the Crown Prosecution Service, and that a trial would not be sought on the attempted rape charge.

Mr Taylor, representing Guiver, admitted the defendant faced “very serious offences” and was under no illusions as to the type of sentence will receive.

“It’s obvious at the time that these offences were committed, he was certainly a man who had issues,” Mr Taylor added. “These issues need to be professionally investigated.”

Judge Huw Rees granted an application from the defence for a psychiatric report, and also ordered the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Guiver will be sentenced on September 2. He was remanded back in to custody until that date, and must sign the sex offender register.