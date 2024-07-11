Two Tenby lifeboats and an air ambulance were launched after a person fell on rocks yesterday (Wednesday, July 10).
The incident happened near Monkstone, and the casualty suffered head, arm and leg injuries.
One lifeboat and its crew members provided treatment before the air ambulance took the casualty to the hospital.
Tenby Lifeboats RNLI said: “Both of Tenby's lifeboats were launched just before 5pm on Wednesday 10th July, after the Coastguard received a report that a person had fallen on rocks near Monkstone, suffering head, arm and leg injuries.
“The Haydn Miller was first on scene and immediately launched the Y-boat with casualty care trained crew members aboard to go ashore and begin assessing and treating the casualty.
"They were quickly joined crew members from the inshore lifeboat, which had also arrived on scene.
“The Wales Air Ambulance was soon overhead and landed on the beach nearby.
The lifeboat crew then assisted medics in immobilising the casualty, before carrying him to the aircraft for the flight to hospital. Both boats then returned to station, arriving at 5.50pm.”
