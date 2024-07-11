A statement from the theme park confirmed that the drop tower ride Bounce “experienced a programmed emergency stop procedure” on Wednesday.

This resulted in “a number of guests” reporting lower back pain after disembarking from the ride. They were treated by on-site first aiders at the park.

The ride has now been closed whilst the park consults with the ride manufacturer.

A statement issued by Oakwood Theme Park read: "During operation today our drop tower ride Bounce experienced a programmed emergency stop procedure in response to the ride drop height.

"The stoppage of the passenger gondola was attended to by our park team and the ride was lowered to the ground where guests were able to disembark.

"A number of guests reported minor lower back pain immediately after the occurrence and were attended to by our onsite team of first aiders, where assistance was provided.

"One group sought additional treatment locally, whilst others continued their day at the park.

"We have closed Bounce whilst we consult with the ride manufacturer.”

Bounce originally closed in 2016, and was due to re-open in 2019 following a £400,000 refurbishment.

However, the re-opening was pushed back until 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.