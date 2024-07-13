Based in the village of Rosemarket near Milford Haven, the detached property dates back to the 1300s and has four double bedrooms, two reception rooms, dining room, lounge and driveway parking.

The courtyard is characterised by original stonework making up the boundary wall on one side, privacy fencing on the opposite end and a raised decking area ideal for relaxing outdoors.

The courtyard has a raised decking area. (Image: Rightmove)

The house has four double bedrooms. (Image: Rightmove)

The modern kitchen has a range of integral appliances and base units. (Image: Rightmove) All four double bedrooms are located on the first floor, along with a seating area in the landing space and a bathroom.

The lounge exists on the ground floor in a spacious area, accompanied by a stone-surrounded log burner.

Meanwhile, the dining room consists of French doors opening out to the courtyard, ample space for family dining and a long, rectangular table.

There is a family bathroom on the first floor. (Image: Rightmove)

In the lounge there is a log burner. (Image: Rightmove)

The dining room includes a rectangular table and seating. (Image: Rightmove) As for the kitchen, it has a modern style with a range of base units, integrated appliances and a shower room nearby.

At the front of the house, there is a garden area with raised beds, shrubs and trees beside a decked seating area.

Rosemarket is surrounded by the Pembrokeshire countryside and is a short distance away from a golf club, a pub called ‘The Huntsman’ and a local church.

