Their cases had been due to come before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 9.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

STUART COOPER, 48, of The Terrace in Pembroke Dock, was accused of harassing a woman and damaging a window at her house.

Cooper was alleged to have harassed the woman between December 22 and 24 last year by sending numerous unwanted text messages to her and showing up at her address.

He was also charged with causing damage to a front double-glazed window at the woman’s Pembroke Dock home.

Cooper was due to enter his pleas to charges of harassment without violence and criminal damage at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 9.

However, a warrant has been issued for his arrest after he did not show up at court.

DEMI JACKSON, 23, of Maes Y Llan in Dinas Cross, has been accused of driving whilst high on cocaine.

Jackson was alleged to have been driving a Fiat Panda on January 13 on Elm Lane in Milford Haven.

She is accused of recording having more than 240 micrograms of benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – per litre (µg/L) of blood. The legal limit – to exclude accidental exposure – is 50µg/L.

Jackson was due to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court, but after her non-appearance, a warrant was issued for her arrest.