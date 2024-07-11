Sophie Evans, 30, died following an incident at Bigyn Road in Llanelli on Friday, July 5.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances around Ms Evans’ death, and her family are being supported by specialist officers.

Ms Evans’ family have paid tribute her, describing her as a “loving mother” who “lived life to the fullest”.

Sophie Evans' family have paid tribute to her. (Image: Family photo)

“Our beautiful and amazing sister and daughter Sophie was tragically taken from us, and our lives will never be the same,” they said.

“We are heartbroken by our loss.

“Our Sophie, only 30 years young, will be greatly missed by us all.

“She was a loving mother to her two girls, who she adored with all her heart. An amazing sister, who was the rock of our family. So bright and funny, always making us laugh.

“Sophie was a loving daughter, with a huge heart, who we all adored.

“She lived life to the fullest, and will be remembered for being so kind and caring to her loved ones.

“Sophie loved spending time with her children and family, had a passion for beauty therapy, and enjoyed keeping up with her fitness and the latest fashion trends.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time. It has meant a lot to the whole family.

“We would now like time to grieve, and ask to be given privacy in which to do so.”

Following the man’s arrest, a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with Ms Evans’ death.

Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation should contact Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online at https://orlo.uk/snmIO, or via direct message on social media.

When reporting information relating to this investigation, quote the reference 304 of July 5.