Included is renowned potter and judge on 'The Great Pottery Throw Down', Keith Brymer Jones.

Mr Jones will be accompanied by his partner, Marj and will discuss his life and work on the festival's opening day, Friday, September 6.

He said: "I’m really looking forward to being a part of the first ever Craft Festival Wales.

"At this wonderful event I'll be talking about clay, life … and everything else!

"It will be really special, because Wales will be mine and Marj's new home soon.

"I can’t wait!"

The three-day event will be held at Cardigan Castle from September 6-8.

The event is organised by Sarah James MBE and Nina Fox, who also organise other prestigious craft festivals across the UK.

Craft Festival Wales will showcase 80 selected makers from across the UK, including jewellery, pottery, furniture, textiles, and glass artisans.

Workshops, demonstrations, and masterclasses will be provided by esteemed makers like ceramic artist Ashraf Hanna, broom and brush maker Rosa Harradine, and jewellery designer Ann Catrin Evans.

Ms James said: "I’m delighted that longtime friend of Craft Festival, Keith Brymer Jones, will be joining us in Cardigan to launch Craft Festival Wales this year.

"He’s passionate about his craft and is extremely interesting and I’m sure our visitors will love meeting him at this special workshop.

"I’m also thrilled that so many makers applied to take part in this year’s festival – with many local makers exhibiting and many travelling from further afield to my hometown of Cardigan.

"We’ve got plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained – including demos and workshops, theatre, children’s crafts, live music and some other surprises along the way.

"See you in September!"

Other esteemed demonstrators and workshops include Axe & Paddle, Kate Glanville Ceramics, Little Barn, Llio James, Michelle Griffiths, The Department of Small Works and St. Dogmaels Pottery.

In addition to the extensive list of makers, the festival also includes a Children's Craft Tent, allowing young attendees to explore their creativity.

Accompanying the festival are two free events - Significant Forms, an exhibition showcasing high-quality ceramics at Cardigan's Canfas art gallery, and Craft Trail, featuring commissioned work from six emerging makers at Oriel Myrddin.

Tickets for Craft Festival Wales are available at the Craft Festival website, with the event running from 10am - 5pm, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The festival is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the Levelling Up campaign, Cynnal y Cardi team, Ceredigion County Council, Arts Council of Wales and Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust (QEST). Partners include Discover Ceredigion, Mwldan and National Wool Museum.