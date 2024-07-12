David Thomas, 47, of Sarnau, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with a series of trademark offences following an investigation by Ceredigion County Council’s trading standards team.

Thomas was accused of producing and selling counterfeit DVDs bearing registered trademarks including Netflix, Amazon Technologies, Disney Enterprises, Sony, and Universal City Studios LLC.

Trading standards found Thomas had used professional electronic equipment to produce the DVDs to make them look like they were legitimate products, and had used multiple trading identities and outlets for the sale of these pirated DVDs.

A spokesperson for Ceredigion council said Thomas’ offending had seen him make a “substantial financial gain”.

Judge Paul Thomas KC ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared, and the defendant will be sentenced on September 20.