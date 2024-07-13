An initiative run by Welsh housing association, ateb, has brought about significant improvements in 25 properties within Park Avenue, Kilgetty to support decarbonisation and better living conditions.

More than 80 people have benefitted from this initiative.

The project, funded by the Welsh Government's Optimised Retrofit Program, marked the beginning of a three-year program by ateb.

The association plans to carry out retrofit works on 100 houses throughout Pembrokeshire and survey more than 1,000 more properties to provide them with targeted energy pathways.

Since January, all houses in Park Avenue have undergone extensive work including the application of external wall insulation to enhance thermal efficiency.

Environmental sensors have also been put in place to monitor temperature, humidity, dew point, and CO2.

Information collected will assist owners in amending their habits to achieve efficiencies, save on energy costs and improve the overall environment of the home.

Nick Hampshire, chief executive of ateb, said: "We’re thrilled to be completing the first phase of the Optimised Retrofit Program at Park Avenue.

"The residents have been really supportive and are now seeing the benefits of the improvements that we have made.

"The data that the sensors are providing are enabling us to help customers address and prevent any damp or mould issues or establish where they may be paying too much for their energy.

"Our home energy officer has been liaising directly with residents to discuss their specific needs and make changes where required.

"Along with a range of partners we are proud to deliver this three-year program that will future-proof our housing stock and ensure that we are compliant with the Welsh Housing Quality Standard by guaranteeing a SAP rating of 75 or more in all of the properties we manage.”

Cardiff's LCB Construction and Wetherby Building Systems were tasked with delivering this project. The sensors were installed by iOPT.

Resident, Chris Boyle said: "I have been thoroughly impressed with the level of customer engagement both leading up to and throughout the installation of the sensors and external wall insulation.

"My home looks fantastic with its new exterior and I couldn’t be happier with the outcome.

"It’s great to know that my home environment is improved and that as a street our homes are more sustainable and environmentally-friendly."

The next phase of the initiative has already started in Vineyard Vale, Saundersfoot.

Second-year projects will see properties in Garfield Gardens, Narberth and Preseli Court, Pembroke Dock receive similar improvements.

Eight houses in Harvard Close in Haverfordwest will have even more enhancements under additional Swansea Bay City Deal funding.

Find out more about the Optimised Retrofit Program at the ateb website.