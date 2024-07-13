Lodge charity steward Steve Thurgood said: “This donation was part of a major programme of support by the Freemasons of West Wales for hard working charities across the whole area that provide excellent community service voluntarily, particularly to young people.”

The club has been teaching the multi-disciplined sport of lifesaving since 1993, educating young people from ages eight and upwards in surf safety, open water skills and swimming confidence to ensure their safety on the coastline.

Weekly training sessions take place throughout the summer from the club’s training facility and building at Tenby’s South Beach car park.

In the winter months, it runs weekly pool sessions at Tenby Leisure Centre, building core swimming skills ready for the beach sessions. With its direct links to the RNLI, training and assessment is also provided for those wishing to become beachlifeguards, or as first aiders and sports coaches.

The club also provides a lifeguard service for local coastal events such as Ironman Wales, Long Course Weekend, Saundersfoot New Year’s Day Swim and Tenby North Boxing Day Swim.

Tenby Lodge Master David Marshall said: “We have a long tradition of supporting local youth projects so were delighted to nominate the Surf Lifesaving Club to receive this donation.”

Club leader Tai Jackson added: “We are always in need of new equipment, such as boards and life-vests and we are currently looking to install wi-fi at our premises so this money is most welcome and much appreciated.”

If your kids are interested in joining the Tenby Surf Lifesaving Club, all enquiries should be sent to tenbyslc@gmail.com For enquiries about Tenby Freemasons, contact the Lodge secretary on 07778 153623 or tenbylodge1177@gmail.com